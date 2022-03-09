CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two organizations within Cambria County have earned the most prestigious award for all of Southwestern PA from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (Food Bank).

The Food Bank estimated there are nearly 100,000 children in the Greater Pittsburgh area that go to bed worried about their next meal. The Child Hunger Hero Awards are given to recognize schools and community sponsors who go above and beyond to help those children in need through the program.

This year, the gold winners of the award include the Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County Child Development Corporation. Other winners include Pittsburgh Public Schools, East End United Community Center, Trinity Area School District, Beaver County YMCA and the YMCA of Indiana County.

The winners were evaluated based on their involvement in programs including school meals, summer food, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry programs, according to the Food Bank. The organization added that many have overcome severe challenges throughout the pandemic, including staff shortages, food supply issues and feeding kids during remote learning.

“This dedication to making sure kids get food is critical to the health and wellness of our community where one in five children live with hunger,” the Food Bank wrote in a press release.

The Food Bank will announce the silver winners of this year’s awards next week.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our Child Hunger Heroes who have thought creatively and worked tirelessly to ensure that children in our community have enough healthy food to eat,” Food Bank Direct of Child Nutrition Programs Karen Dreyer said. “They have showed up and not given up despite many challenged, and they have used their superpowers to strengthen our schools and communities.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

To learn the stories of this year’s Child Hunger Heroes, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org.