Cambria County school district giving back this Thanksgiving

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After receiving donations, The Richland School District will be helping out families this Thanksgiving.

The school will be giving out Thanksgiving Day dinners to families in the school district on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If interested in receiving a donation, fill out this form that can be found here.

Anyone with questions is supposed to contact School Social Worker Kelly Ford at (814)-266-6081 ext. 3011.