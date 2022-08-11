CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the traffic pattern on Route 22 is scheduled to change.

On Monday, August 15 the traffic pattern at the Cresson Summit Interchange project in Cresson Township will be switched. The eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg will also be closed.

A four-mile detour will be placed for the ramp work that will direct traffic east on Route 22 to Route 4001 at the Gallitzin Interchange. Motorists are advised to use caution driving through all work zones.

This overall $7.3 million project, being done by the Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, will include the removal of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base, and replacing it with new concrete, overlay and bridge dams. All work will be completed on this project by late-November 2022.