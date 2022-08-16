CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County restaurant had cold hard cash stolen on July 31 and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the man was caught right on camera.

The accused man was at Sir Barney’s on Beaver Valley Road in Flinton that Sunday at around 11 a.m. He was later identified as 77-year-old Walter Stevens and he reportedly walked into the office area where he wasn’t allowed to be.

Troopers said Stevens then rooted through a money drawer and filing cabinet. He reportedly made off with two envelopes of money totaling $1,165.

This investigation is still ongoing through PSP Ebensburg at the time of this writing.