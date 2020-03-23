The first COVID-19 in Cambria County, 3 now in Centre County, another death in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated its numbers on the Coronavirus(COVID-19) Monday afternoon.

They are reporting the first official case of COVID-19 in Cambria County and also report that Centre County now has three cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed one new death in Montgomery County.

The current number of cases is now 644 in 34 Pennsylvania counties

The Department of Health reports that there are still only two deaths in PA due to the Coronavirus, one in Northampton on the eastern border of Pennsylvania, and the other in Allegheny County.

The PA Department of Health is expected to have another news conference Monday afternoon.

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has released the following statement on the COVID case they have in isolation: