The first COVID-19 in Cambria County, 3 now in Centre County, another death in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated its numbers on the Coronavirus(COVID-19) Monday afternoon.
They are reporting the first official case of COVID-19 in Cambria County and also report that Centre County now has three cases of COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed one new death in Montgomery County.
The current number of cases is now 644 in 34 Pennsylvania counties
The Department of Health reports that there are still only two deaths in PA due to the Coronavirus, one in Northampton on the eastern border of Pennsylvania, and the other in Allegheny County.
The PA Department of Health is expected to have another news conference Monday afternoon.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has released the following statement on the COVID case they have in isolation:
Conemaugh Health System is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we have identified a patient who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. This patient is currently in isolation at our hospital.
We are continuing to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and following guidance from the CDC to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams who have been caring for this patient and all those within our facility.
Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for several weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.
We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you.