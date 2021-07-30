Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association memorial service

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Patton Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the 100th Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association Convention this year.

With a week full of activities, Friday held importance, with a memorial service to remember all the Cambria County firefighters that have died in the past year.

Hundreds gathered at The Spangler Fire Company Memorial Park for a service that included guest speakers, a moment of silence, bagpipers to play Amazing Grace, and the names of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“If you remember those who have fallen, you’ll never forget, once we quit doing that remembrance, we are going to forget about them, and we dont want that to ever happen because of the sacrifice that they made,” Patton Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Jerry Brant said.

The ceremony also commemorated the 50 year anniversary of two Patton firefighters who died in the line of duty in 1971.