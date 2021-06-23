Cambria County Regional Firefighter Convention kicks off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 Cambria County Regional Firefighters Convention is set to kick off today.

The event takes place at Woody Lodge Winery June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s reported there will be bagpipe music, a $5 food buffet and wine.

To mark the 100th annual convention and the 125th anniversary of the Patton Fire Company, they said they have partnered with the winery to bottle a limited edition commemorative red and white wine.

The wine features a special label that will only be available until Aug. 1, they said.