Cambria County Regional Firefighter Convention kicks off

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021 Cambria County Regional Firefighters Convention is set to kick off today.
The event takes place at Woody Lodge Winery June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s reported there will be bagpipe music, a $5 food buffet and wine.
To mark the 100th annual convention and the 125th anniversary of the Patton Fire Company, they said they have partnered with the winery to bottle a limited edition commemorative red and white wine.
The wine features a special label that will only be available until Aug. 1, they said.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.