CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday an investment of $269 million for water infrastructure in 10 counties including Cambria County.

Through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) the Northern Cambria Municipal Authority is receiving a $10,610,696 grant and an additional $1,128,459 loan to replace a mine source vault and construct a new treatment plant. The new plant will properly treat the mine source water at the Miller Hollow water treatment facility.

“The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of our infrastructure, including water infrastructure,” Gov. Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians have been leading the way in making responsible, reliable infrastructure improvements for years and this administration has been a proud partner to those communities. These investments will result in generational change to our clean water facilities and are representative of the many efforts of this administration to prioritize environmental stewardship and advancement.”

The project will address a Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement to ensure a healthier, more continual water supply for nearly 5,000 residents in the Cambria County area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The funding for the projects is from a combination of state funds that were approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy, federal grants and recycled loans from past PENNVEST funding awards.