Cambria County ready to move into the green phase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Cambria County are pleading with the governor to put the county into the green phase after Centre County was approved on Tuesday.

The county believes both the residents and businesses in Cambria County have taken the virus seriously and believe the next step is opening back up.

Cambria County only has 57 cases of coronavirus compared to Centre County’s 149 cases.

Under the green phase, teleworking would be encouraged and large gatherings would be prohibited.

“There can be balance opening businesses and protecting the public. We can open businesses and continue to be smart with precautions, continue to practice social distance when out in public. We’re at a point where small, medium and large businesses will not be able to recover,” says Commissioner Tom Chernisky.

He says they won’t defy the governor’s orders but that they hope he’ll approve.