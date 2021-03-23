Cambria County Prison inmate bites tip of finger off of CO, authorities say

Brandon Ford, 28, faces charges for assaulting corrections officers in the Cambria County Prison.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s reported that an inmate became combative with corrections officers, and he bit the tip off of one’s finger.

The Cambria County Prison security captain said 28-year-old Brandon Ford was being moved from one housing unit to another when the incident took place, according to the criminal complaint.

Other corrections officers responded to a call and discovered that the tip of one of the CO’s fingertips had been bitten off. Another CO had a bleeding cut on his wrist and was inadvertently sprayed with CO2 spray. A third CO had a knee injury.

The CO that lost the tip of his finger had to have the right ring finger tip amputated as well as a chipped bone.

Between the three CO’s medical expenses and lost wages, it’s reported that the total is nearly $49,000.

Ford faces multiple felony and minor counts of assault. He remains in jail with bail set at $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.

