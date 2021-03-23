CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s reported that an inmate became combative with corrections officers, and he bit the tip off of one’s finger.
The Cambria County Prison security captain said 28-year-old Brandon Ford was being moved from one housing unit to another when the incident took place, according to the criminal complaint.
Other corrections officers responded to a call and discovered that the tip of one of the CO’s fingertips had been bitten off. Another CO had a bleeding cut on his wrist and was inadvertently sprayed with CO2 spray. A third CO had a knee injury.
The CO that lost the tip of his finger had to have the right ring finger tip amputated as well as a chipped bone.
Between the three CO’s medical expenses and lost wages, it’s reported that the total is nearly $49,000.
- Cambria County Prison inmate bites tip of finger off of CO, authorities say
- Route 322 closed in both directions after crash
- Disney shifts ‘Black Widow’ and doubles down on streaming
- Rockwood student struck by trailer after getting dropped off at school
- Biden administration under fire for migrant surge at border
Ford faces multiple felony and minor counts of assault. He remains in jail with bail set at $50,000.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.