Cambria County park receives $56k grant for equipment, Rep. Burns announced

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ashville Park in Ashville Borough will receive a $56,600 state grant for rehabilitation and install play equipment.

The $56,600 grant will enable Ashville Borough to construct a parking area and install play equipment, as well as conduct landscaping and other improvements. It was funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Parks and Recreation Grants program.

“During the pandemic, a lot of folks turned to outdoor spaces for recreation and other opportunities,” State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria said. “This grant builds on that demand and will allow Ashville to rehabilitate its park for future use and enjoyment.”

Since taking office Burns has helped secure more than $200 million in state and federal funds for Cambria County programs and projects, from water and sewer infrastructure, to social programs and parks and recreation projects.