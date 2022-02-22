ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Gallitzin family welcome their fifth child on Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:22 a.m.



Matthew and Kristanna Walker welcome their son, Vaughn, in room two of the childbirth delivery unit at UPMC Altoona. Vaughn is the first boy of the family and has four older sisters.

The parents said the delivery happened quickly, leading to the palindrome birthdate. According to the National Weather Service, the “Twosday” date won’t happen again until 2422.