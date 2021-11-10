Cambria County overnight fire leaves home ‘significantly damaged’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An overnight blaze in Southmont Borough caused a home to suffer significant damage Wednesday.
Crews were called out to the 200 block of State Street of Southmont Borough around 12:44 a.m.
Despite the damage to the home, the Southmont Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Departments that responded include:
- Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 27
- Southmont Volunteer Fire Company
- West Hills Regional Fire Department
- Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Pennsylvania
- Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company
- Hilltop Ambulance Association
- 7th Ward EMS
