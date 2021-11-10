Cambria County overnight fire leaves home ‘significantly damaged’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An overnight blaze in Southmont Borough caused a home to suffer significant damage Wednesday.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of State Street of Southmont Borough around 12:44 a.m.

Despite the damage to the home, the Southmont Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported.

  • A fire engulfed a home in Cambria County Nov. 10 around 12:44 a.m. (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)
  • (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Departments that responded include:

  • Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 27
  • Southmont Volunteer Fire Company
  • West Hills Regional Fire Department
  • Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Pennsylvania
  • Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company
  • Hilltop Ambulance Association
  • 7th Ward EMS

