Cambria County overnight fire leaves home ‘significantly damaged’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An overnight blaze in Southmont Borough caused a home to suffer significant damage Wednesday.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of State Street of Southmont Borough around 12:44 a.m.

Despite the damage to the home, the Southmont Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported.

A fire engulfed a home in Cambria County Nov. 10 around 12:44 a.m. (photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

(photo credit: Sarah Barnett, Upper Yoder Fire Co.)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Departments that responded include:

Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 27

Southmont Volunteer Fire Company

West Hills Regional Fire Department

Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Pennsylvania

Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company

Hilltop Ambulance Association

7th Ward EMS