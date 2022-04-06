CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer along with members of the Johnstown Police Department are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the rise in violent crime in the city.

The press conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Neugebauer joined Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees Tuesday to discuss three homicides that occurred within a four day period in Johnstown. Lees said he is greatly concerned with the high number of homicides and said a total of six have taken place since the beginning of the year.