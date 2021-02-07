Cambria County native and law enforcement officer killed in Texas

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dedicated and passionate: that’s how a Cambria County native and law enforcement officer is being remembered tonight.



Matt Krupa, 27, served on the force in Pennsylvania and Texas for five years and just started a new role as a school resource officer when he was killed on Feb. 4.

Matt grew up in Nanty Glo and had a 10-month-old daughter, Mayleigh. Matt always wanted to make sure his daughter would have the opportunity to get an education. A gofundme page has been started where all of the money raised will be placed in a protected fund saved for Mayleigh’s future.

“Officer Matthew David Krupa, 27 years old, tragically lost his life on February 4, 2021 while in route to serve at his new position as an NEISD Resource Officer,” Michael Maddox, an officer with the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department wrote on the GoFundMe page started to help Krupa’s daughter.

The loss of any loved one is always hard, but Matt will always be remembered as a husband, a friend, an officer, and a father who thought ahead to make sure his loved ones were always taken care of.

