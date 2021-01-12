Cambria County murder investigation continues 25 years later

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 1996 Forest Hills Ambulance was dispatched to a home in Summerhill, Cambria County where a woman was found dead in her bedroom.

Beth Ann Bodenschatz was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head. 25 years later, her son who was five at the time remains the only witness to the crime.

At the time of the murder, Bodenschatz’s son recalled hearing his mother yelling and seeing a man with a gun shoot her. The shooter was described as having brown hair and wore a brown jacket.

Several other witnesses observed a brown/beige Subaru car parked at the end of Bodenschatz’s driveway where a male had been seen walking from the residence to the vehicle.

The murder weapon has never been found and Ebensburg State Police continue their investigation of the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the PSP Ebensburg station at 814-471-6500 and speak to Tpr. Snedden of Cpl. Auker. Information provided that can help solve this case is eligible for a cash reward. Tips can also be anonymously called into the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

