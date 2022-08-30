CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County.

Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: 3.2 miles of Route 3047 (Plank Road), 1.3 miles of Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) and 0.4 miles of Route 3055 (Franklin Street).

Work includes pavement preservation, guiderail and drainage upgrades, signing, construction of ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and a traffic signal upgrade at Route 3022 (Harshberger Road), as well as any miscellaneous construction.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.

Work will begin on Route 3047 (Plank Road), work will take place under daylight traffic control. Delays are possible while the contractor is working. Work on the other two routes will take place as the contractor progresses with their work.

Work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is being completed by A. Liberoni, Inc. of Plum. All work is weather dependent.