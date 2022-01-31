Cambria County men accused of trying to sell stolen guns in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men, both of South Fork, are behind bars after police reported they attempted to sell guns stolen from someone’s house to a drug dealer in Johnstown.

Steven Matthew Lang, 36, and Daniel Donald Loebrich, 37, face a slew of felony charges for their involvement in trying to sell seven guns that Lang stole from home at the 100 block of Oak Street in South Fork on Jan. 24.

The homeowner told Croyle Township police that Lang broke into his basement and stole a pistol and six rifles, according to court documents. Lang was caught on outdoor security video leaving the scene with a heavy black bag on his shoulder. Also shown in the video was another man coming down Oak Street in a red vehicle, later identified as Loebrich. He picked up Lang, and they drove away.

Police managed to track down Loebrich who admitted to them that he picked up Lang and drove him to meet a man at Solomon Homes knowing the guns were stolen. After his interview, police noted they were able to track down Lang.

Lang told police that he broke into a home down the road and stole jewelry from the bedroom. He tried to break into a second house, but he couldn’t get in. He then broke into the basement of the home where he stole the guns. Lang added that he stole the guns to trade them with a man that he owed drug money.

Both Lang and Loebrich are confined to Cambria County Prison. Lang’s bail was set at 10 percent of $75,000 while Loebrich’s bail was set at 10 percent of $40,000.

Their preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 3.