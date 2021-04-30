Cambria County man uses 400-year tradition to craft violins

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Second-generation luthier, Robert Gordon of Belsano has a talent for crafting violins using a 400-year tradition.

Who doesn’t enjoy some good music? It’s easy to listen to and provides a wide range of emotions and experiences for the listener, but the work that goes into music starts with making the instruments.

Gordon’s method of making a violin is through a practice that has been fine-tuned over the last 400 years and in some cases passed down from generation to generation.

This is a collection of Violins created by Robert Gordon

Gordon takes pile of wood and makes a Violin

This is the work table in Gordon’s studio

“The passion is the ability, the satisfaction derived from taking a piece of wood and making something that sings,” Gordon said.

Gordon has worked from his home for more than 30 years building violins, making his first violin when he was just 13 years old. Making violins runs in the family, passed down from his father. A small pile of wood will become a singing masterpiece.

“When I showed it to my father, he kind of looked at it and gave me one of those looks, long way to go,” Gordon said.

Gordon uses the Cremonese method, and once complete, each violin starts its journey. Gordon’s work is spread out across the country and has even traveled as far as Japan. Gordan says a finished product takes 250 hours and can cost anywhere from eight to ten thousand dollars apiece.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at if you’re doing good things people will appreciate it”, Gordon said.

Gordon has been featured in many national publications for his work. Gordon gained experience as a Luthier while attending workshops at Oberlin College in Ohio working alongside world-renown violin makers.