Police: Cambria County man threatens to torch house, kill woman inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blandburg man faces a slew of felony charges after police were told he threatened to light a house on fire that had three kids inside.

Tyler James Johnston, 26, allegedly tried to light a house on fire along the 100 block of Boyd Street of Blandburg Dec. 21 after getting into an argument with a woman, according to state police at Ebensburg.

Once police arrived, the woman told them she asked Johnston to leave because they had been fighting. However, she claims he started to smash things in the house and chased her with a box cutter, saying he was going to kill her.

At this point, Johnston grabbed a lighter and started to torch a window screen, telling her he was going to “torch the house and kill her with her in it,” police noted in the affidavit. The window screen just melted, and the fire did not spread.

Police also noted that there were three kids inside at the time.

Later that day, police found Johnston, however, he said he “wasn’t going back to jail” and took off on foot before being arrested.

Johnston was arraigned on aggravated assault, arson danger, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest charges.

He was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $250,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 22.