Cambria County man steals prescription drugs from handicapped woman, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man faced additional charges after allegedly entering a woman’s home while she was asleep and stealing her prescriptions the same day he stole from a family member and led police on a chase.

Vincent J. Barrett, 34, entered the woman’s home around 6 a.m. Sept. 16, according to the affidavit. She told state police at Ebensburg that she was asleep on the couch and woke and saw Barrett in her purse.

Due to the woman’s medical condition, she said she could not stop him after he ran out the front door.

The caregiver woke up and came downstairs after Barrett had already left, and she reported that the woman’s Xanax and Hydrocodone were missing.

Later that day around 3 p.m., Barrett broke into a family member’s home and stole a Playstation 4 headset and other equipment, according to other charges filed. When the family member confronted him in the kitchen, Barrett pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them.

Barrett then fled back to his home where he grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened to kill the family members.

State police caught up with Barrett, and he led them on a foot pursuit into a wooded area. He was eventually caught in a nearby driveway, police report.

Barrett, in addition to previous charges, was arraigned Wednesday on burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $50,000, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 12.