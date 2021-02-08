Cambria County man pleads guilty to child exploitation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to child exploitation charges.

Steven L. Brock, 32, of Cresson, pleaded guilty to one count of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the charges filed, Brock allegedly produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct from 2016-2018. A search warrant yielded these images on several of Brock’s electronic devices.

“The men and women of federal, state and local law enforcement work tirelessly to protect our children from predators and pedophiles,” stated U.S. Attorney Brady. “Today, one such predator who produced child pornography was brought to justice, and will spend decades in federal prison for his crimes. I want to thank Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer for his significant assistance in this successful prosecution.”

Brock’s sentencing is set for May 26. Under the law, there is a mandatory minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a statutory maximum of 30 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, or both.