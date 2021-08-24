Cambria County man leads police on chase in stolen PNG truck, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man faces charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen People’s Natural Gas (PNG) truck Sunday, claiming he didn’t know they were trying to pull him over.

Around 10 p.m. Aug. 22, Cambria Township police were parked at the intersection of Hudson Street and Ben Franklin Highway when 26-year-old Nicholas Ray Stoltz almost hit them at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

Despite police trying to pull Stoltz over, he continued driving “extremely recklessly,” and made a U-turn in the middle of Rt. 422 at the peak of Sawmill Hill, cutting several cars off and almost hitting them head-on.

Stoltz then went through a yard, got back onto Ben Franklin Highway, and led police on a chase toward Ebensburg. Eventually, he turned onto U.S. 219 South traveling toward Johnstown, still driving recklessly, police note. At the Indiana/Blairsville exit, he saw a state police car and cut through the median and began traveling toward Carrolltown.

The chase continued on 219 North and ended after Stoltz got the truck in a mud pit/embankment.

Police placed Stoltz under arrest, and he claimed he “didn’t know the police were trying to stop him,” police said. They also reported that he had bloodshot eyes, confusion and slurred speech.

Additionally, several witnesses called and told police that Stoltz went through Revloc and caused damage to someone’s property.

Stoltz was arraigned on charges including eluding an officer, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and several summary charges.

He posted 10 percent of his $10,000 cash bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.