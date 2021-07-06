Coroner: Cambria County man killed in motorcycle crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash in Richland Township killed a man after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening.

William Carnell III, 49, of Richland, was traveling east on Walters Avenue on a 2021 Can-Am Spyder July 5 at 7:44 p.m., according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. He failed to negotiate the turn at the Route 56 onramp and went up the embankment, causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject Carnell.

Carnell was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and passed away this morning, July 6, at 7:46 a.m. due to head injury, Lees said. The cause of death is listed as accidental.

It’s reported that Carnell was not wearing a helmet.

Richland Township fire, police and East Hills Ambulance were all on scene.