Police: Cambria County man jailed after ‘going crazy with rifle’

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after an alleged assault against two people that took place in an Oakhurst Home earlier this week.

On Aug. 2, officers of the Johnstown Police Department were informed by a man that 32-year-old Bruce Emerick was “going crazy and had a rifle,” according to the criminal complaint.

Once police arrived at the apartment, the man told them that he and Emerick were fighting, and Emerick pulled a rifle on him. Police note that the man did have cuts and bruises from the fighting. In addition to fighting with the man, a woman was involved as well.

According to the man, when he went to grab his phone, and he then heard the woman begin to scream.

With this information, police proceeded to surround the apartment at the two points of entry and announced themselves. However, they received no response.

A long, brown rifle could be seen laying in a clothes basket in the laundry room through the ground-level window, the complaint notes.

After several minutes, police said the woman exited the apartment and told them Emerick was upstairs. Police ordered Emerick multiple times to come out with his hands up or force would be used.

Police said Emerick was unresponsive for a “substantial amount of time.” So, K9 Thor was sent to clear out the apartment and assist with arresting Emerick.

K9 Thor found Emerick in the upstairs bedroom closet, and he was taken into custody.

Emerick is confined to the Cambria County jail with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000 cash. He was arraigned on charges including prohibited possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 17.