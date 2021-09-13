Cambria County man gets over 21 years for sexually exploiting a minor

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson man was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison and another 20 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor in February.

United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Steven L. Brock, 33, of Cresson, Pennsylvania.

According to information and evidence presented, on or about May 1, 2016, through July 31, 2018, Brock produced images of a minor female engaged in sexually explicit conduct using materials that were shared and transmitted across multiple states.

“The men and women of federal, state and local law enforcement work tirelessly to protect our children from predators and pedophiles,” stated U.S. Attorney Brady. “Today, one such predator who produced child pornography was brought to justice, and will spend decades in federal prison for his crimes. I want to thank Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer for his significant assistance in this successful prosecution.”

Brock had pleaded guilty to one count of producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor back in February.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.