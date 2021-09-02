Police: Cambria County man found passed out in car with suspected crystal meth

Police arrested 30-year-old Jesse Lamer after they found him passed out hanging outside his vehicle which had drugs in it.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars again after police allegedly found him passed out and hanging outside his car door with drugs in his vehicle.

According to Upper Yoder Township police, 30-year-old Jesse Lamer had the following in his vehicle:

1 plastic container with white crystal substance approx. 34.6 grams

15 stamp bags with white crystal substance approx. 5.15 grams

1 glass vial with white crystal substance approx. 8.01 grams

1 glass vial with white crystal substance approx. 13.24 grams

3 glass smoking devices in the center console

1 glass smoking device in the glove box

1 kit containing a scale, baggies, straws and two glass smoking devices on the passenger seat and throughout the vehicle

Police managed to seize this evidence after they were dispatched to the 200 block of Derby Street Aug. 29 for a report of a man hanging out the passenger side of his car, according to the affidavit.

Lamer had his arms on the top of the front seat and the vehicle keys under him, and he woke up as soon as police called him by name, noting they knew him from previous crimes.

At first, Lamer supposedly denied being on anything and having drugs in his car, however, he eventually admitted to police that he did in fact have drugs in the car he was using.

Lamer was arraigned on charges including possession with intent to deliver drugs, use of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

He’s back in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

In July, Lamer was accused of threatening to shoot a man in the face with an AR-15 at an Ebensburg Hotel. The man was allegedly lured into the room by his ex-girlfriend who was with Lamer.