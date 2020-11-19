Cambria County man faces charges on federal gun, drug laws

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Nanty Glo was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal narcotics laws and firearms laws.

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today that the three-count Superseding Indictment named Seth Long, 35, as the sole defendant.

According to the Superseding Indictment presented to the court, on or about June 3, 2020, Long was found in possession of numerous firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Further, on or about June 3, 2020, Long possessed with intent to distribute quantities of a mixtures and substances containing detectable amounts of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), methamphetamine, morphine, phencyclidine (PCP), cocaine and ketamine.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years up to life in prison, a fine of $2,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Superseding Indictment in this case.