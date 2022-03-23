CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man has been sentenced Wednesday morning to 42 to 108 months in prison for shooting and killing his grandson.

John T. Oblinsky, 68, of Summerhill, pleaded guilty in January to shooting 21-year-old Jacob T. Fisher last April. Autopsy reports showed that Fisher died as a result of being shot in the chest at close range with a 12GA shotgun.

Oblinksy will begin his sentence on May 1 at SCI Laurel Highlands, a facility where he can be treated for medical conditions he’s currently facing.

Judge Norman Krumenacker said that while Fisher had a history of violence and Oblinsky did not – nor has he ever had a criminal history – Oblinsky was not acting in self-defense when he shot and killed his grandson.

A neighbor of Oblinksy, who said he’s known for 47 years, testified and said how Fisher had anger problems and needed help, and Oblinksy was the only one there to help him.

“What happened was a tragedy, not a crime,” the character witness said.

Fisher had reportedly struggled with addiction and was known to get violent with family members, but the witness said Oblinksy welcomed him into his home when Fisher had no one else to turn to.

However, prosecutors said what happened that day wasn’t a matter of self-defense. According to prosecutors, what happened was Oblinsky tried to wake up Fisher the day after Fisher was out drinking, and the two began arguing.

Oblinsky, who had loaded a shotgun, shot at Fisher’s bedroom floor, prosecutors said. Oblinsky reloaded the gun and had Fisher go downstairs at gunpoint.

When Fisher grabbed the barrel of the gun while they were downstairs, it went off and he was shot in the left side of his chest.

“Jacob’s last hope was John, but his last hope took his life,” prosecutors said.

In a final statement from Oblinsky, he said what prosecutors said are hypothesized, and they were not there when it happened. He did, however, thank them for defending his grandson.

While addressing Oblinksy’s sentence, the judge said it was clear Oblinsky cared about his family as he was willing to help his grandson who struggled with addiction.

“Jacob is the victim, but so is John,” the judge said.

Due to the fact that Oblinksy loaded the gun despite not being in any danger, the law requires he be sentenced to a least 42 months, the judge said.

Oblinsky’s attorney Dan Kiss said they were very pleased with the sentence, which was below the standard range of 54 to 80 months and the seven years prosecutors had requested.

“It’s a tragedy,” Kiss said after the hearing. “The court recognized it’s a tragedy and the court recognized he is suffering just as much as anyone. He lost his grandson.”

Kiss said Oblinksy is a good man who found himself in a terrible situation.

“We’re happy the court recognized John Oblinksy is the good man that he is and sentenced him to a period of incarceration that will allow him to come home someday.”

Having already spent 11 months in jail, he could be released by the end of 2024.