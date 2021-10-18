Cambria County man dies after tractor-trailer crash Sunday afternoon

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man was pronounced dead after crashing his tractor-trailer in Indiana County, hitting a utility pole, two vehicles, and a mobile home.

The driver, 64-year-old Lynn Farabaugh was reportedly driving on Route 553 in Penn Run Oct. 17 when a witness said he came to an intersection at North Harmony Road.

The Indiana County Coroner noted that the witness stated they saw Farabaugh’s trailer begin to roll over, saying he didn’t seem to be driving very fast. The truck soon followed, striking a utility pole, two vehicles and damaging a mobile home.

Farabaugh was pulled from the wreckage by crews and was pronounced dead by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman caused by blunt force trauma.