Cambria County man charged with terroristic threats

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 23-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police said he made terroristic threats to a group of people.

State police at Clearfield charged Zachary McClellan, of Blandburg, with four counts of terroristic threats, four counts of simple assault, four counts of harassment and one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The incident occurred at the 900 block of Clara Street, Woodward Township, June 14 around 11:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Once police arrived, four people said McClellan had threatened them outside their home.

Of those four people were McClellan’s ex-girlfriend as well as her new boyfriend.

McClellan reportedly became highly agitated, and he told them he “had two guns with 32 rounds and was not afraid to use them,” the complaint said.

“I can have about 30 people here, and I’m about to have bloodshed all over this driveway with you,” McClellan allegedly said.

Police said they found McClellan at a neighboring home that belonged to a family member.

He was arrested, and although he did not have a gun on him during the arrest, McClellan told police he had it on him during the argument.

McClellan is lodged in the Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.