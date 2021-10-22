Cambria County man charged with possessing child porn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Portage man faces felony charges after police and state agents conducted an investigation into possible possession of child pornography.

Sean Staley, 26, was charged with six felony counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after Pa. special agents received a cyber tip from a Dropbox account.

In September, a special agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a cyber tip indicating that Staley was uploading child pornography through his email account to his Dropbox account, according to police.

Upon further investigation, the agent was able to confirm that the files uploaded were child pornography and positively identify Staley’s account through the IP address associated with the dropbox and email accounts, according to the criminal complaint.

At least five video files of child pornography were obtained on Staley’s accounts, officials said.

On Oct. 21, police obtained and executed a search warrant at Staley’s apartment located on the 600 block of Prospect Street in Portage, Pa. During the search, police located an empty Google Pixel box with a receipt. Staley was not at his residence when the search warrant was executed, according to the affidavit.

Police then located Staley at his place of employment and placed him under arrest. In an interview with police, Staley told agents that he was “uncomfortable” providing them with his email account name and password to his Google pixel phone, officials said.

When agents informed Staley that his name and email account are associated with the pornographic uploads to Dropbox, he told police that he believed he could have been “hacked,” the complaint said. Once Staley admitted to using the email account associated with the Dropbox account, he also told police that he does view child pornography and prefers to watch boys and girls ages 6-years-old and up.

Staley was also arrested and charged in April 2017 with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Staley was not able to post his $80,000 bail. He is lodged in Cambria County Prison and awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27.