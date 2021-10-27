Cambria County man breaks into shed overnight, steals food and beer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Northern Cambria man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a man’s makeshift camp, helped himself to food and beer, and made a bed on the floor.

On Oct. 24, Northern Cambria police arrived at the 2600 block of Philadelphia Avenue following a report of a “completed burglary.” The property owner said he had two sheds, one of which he converted into a small camp, according to the affidavit.

He told police he saw 44-year-old Eric J. Henico outside the building via a security camera at 3 a.m., and he called police to report an unwanted person, and EMS transported Henico from the property at that time.

Once daylight hit, he went to check on the outdoor sheds, police noted. He said the shed door was pulled open causing damage. Somehow, a fuse was blown in the breaker box as well.

The man said Henico had taken everything off the couch and appeared to have made a bed with it on the floor. While cleaning up, he noticed Henico seemed to have helped himself to popcorn, a sandwich, coffee and beer that was taken from the shed.

Henico was arraigned Wednesday on burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and criminal mischief charges.

He’s confined to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of a $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9.