Police: Cambria County man breaks into home, claims it’s a government building

John Waltemire, 31, is in jail after he broke into a woman’s house claiming it’s a government office building.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a woman’s house, claiming it’s not a house, but a government office building.

On Aug. 23 around 8 p.m., state police at Ebensburg report that 31-year-old John Waltemire, of Twin Rocks, broke into a woman’s home at the 200 block of Expedite Road in Blacklick Township, the affidavit states.

The homeowner told police she noticed her front door was open after returning from the garage, and she found Waltemire pushing her elderly mother in a hallway.

Waltemire threatened the woman, saying he would “knock her head off,” the complaint mentions.

Two German Shepherds managed to hold Waltemire at bay until police arrived.

Waltemire claimed he was meeting people in the house.

“You’re **** right I pushed my way into the house,” Waltemire allegedly said to police. “This isn’t a house, it’s a government office building.”

Police note that Waltemire is a known meth user, and he said he hadn’t taken meth in a day and a half.

Waltemire faces charges that include burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

He remains in Cambria County jail with bail set at 10 percent of $60,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31.