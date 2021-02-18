Cambria County man assaulted girlfriend, locked her outside half-naked

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were dispatched for a reported welfare check, and they discovered that the 23-year-old man had assaulted his girlfriend and physically removed her from the home while she was only wearing pants.

It’s reported that the victim told officers of the Adams Township Police Department that Shawn Emmel had assaulted her after getting into a verbal argument Jan. 28.

On that day, officers arrived at 100 block of Ragers Hill Road around 10 p.m. looking for a female that was allegedly walking around the area only wearing pants, but they could not find her. They were able to contact her via phone to which she explained she had been in a physical altercation, and they met at her location. They immediately observed bruising around her left eye.

The victim told the officers that she was “freezing cold” as Emmel had physically removed her from his residence while she was half-naked. She showed the officers the following injuries:

A large bite mark on her upper back near her left shoulder

A small bite mark on her lower back

Abrasion/petechiae and redness on her neck near her throat

Petechiae on both ears on the back sides

A scratch mark on the right side of her jaw

The victim explained that earlier in the evening, she was attempting to gather personal belongings so she could leave as the two were involved in numerous verbal altercations throughout the day.

She said that Emmel began the verbal altercation with her, and after a short time, he began to physically assault her.

The victim told police that he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and choked her. She then went down the stairs where Emmel followed and threw her to the ground. He then began to strike and kick her in the head.

Emmel then proceeded to rip the victim’s shirt off, and he physically removed her from the house and locked her outside.

The victim reportedly ran down Ragers Hill Road before making contact with her mother who responded and picked her up. She was evaluated on scene by Portage Ambulance and refused to be transported to a medical facility.

Upon clearing with the victim, the officers then went to Emmel’s address where he was taken into custody and transported to the Adams Township Police Department.

Emmel is being charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

An unsecured bail of $10,000 was set today, Feb. 18, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.