Cambria County man accused of illegally selling turtles

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A Nanty Glo man faces charges after police say illegally possessed and sold eastern box turtles.

Terry Shuler, 75, was charged after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Eastern box turtles are considered a “species of concern” in Pennsylvania. Shuler allegedly had the turtles for sale on Craigslist in 2020 and the beginning of 2021, according to the charges filed.

Investigators searched Shuler’s home in February of 2021, where they found multiple turtles and eggs within the home. Investigators said Shuler was actively acquiring and breeding the turtles for several years.

Shuler has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 14.

