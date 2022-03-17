CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The brother of a candidate for Sheriff in the 2021 Cambria County Democratic Primary Election is now charged with forging election petition signatures.

James Moss, 65, of Saint Michael, faces misdemeanor charges that include forgery after a state police investigation, according to court documents filed in the case.



Investigators interviewed more than a dozen people whose names appeared on election petitions circulated and were turned in by James as part of the process of getting his brother’s name, Kirk Moss, on the ballot. Thirteen people told troopers they never signed the documents.

Kirk Moss ended up losing to Tom Owens in the primary election.

James is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 19.