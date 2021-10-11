Cambria County man accused of assaulting woman, teen

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ebensburg man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and a teenager after a night out drinking.

Zachary McVicker, 25, faces simple assault and harassment charges after Windber police were told an alleged assault happened Friday on the 600 block of Main Street in Windber, according to court documents.

At first, police noted they arrived at the house around 3:46 a.m. following a report of a verbal disturbance. McVicker and the woman told police they had gotten into a verbal argument while at Woodside Bar and Grill, which continued after they left. Both McVicker and the woman agreed to be civil and sleep in separate rooms, so police left.

However, around 4:45 a.m., it’s reported the woman called police and said McVicker had punched her in the mouth and was bleeding. She said he had also punched the teenage girl, who was in the home as well, in the side of the head.

Once police arrived, they said McVicker had fled the area.

The woman explained to police that McVicker was still being argumentative after they left, and at one point, he shoved her. When she confronted him about pushing her, this is when he punched her in the mouth. The teenager tried to separate the two of them, and that’s when she was hit as well.

McVicker was arraigned Friday with an unsecured bail of $30,000 set. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 20.