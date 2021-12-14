Cambria County man accused of assaulting, threatening state trooper

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a state cop and threatening him, saying “I’ll see you when I get out.”

State police at Ebensburg responded to a report of a disabled motorist on the 100 block of Nelson Road in Croyle Township around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. They met with the driver, 27-year-old Dennis Richardson, who they said had a strong alcohol odor, slurred speech and lacked coordination.

Richardson admitted to troopers that he drank approximately 8 beers, according to the affidavit. There was a case of Twisted Tea in the front passenger seat as well as multiple open cans inside and outside the vehicle.

Because he was suspected of DUI and had a warrant out of Kittanning, Richardson was arrested and placed in the front passenger seat of the patrol car, police noted.

While in the car, he allegedly threatened to fight the trooper before launching himself across the center console, head-butting the trooper. He then used his foot to pry open the passenger side door and attempted to get away.

Summerhill Borough police arrived to help transport Richardson to Cambria County Jail, which is when it’s reported he threatened the trooper by saying “I’ll see you when I get out.”

Richardson was arraigned on felony aggravated assault charges as well as minor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and DUI.

He’s lodged in Cambria County Jail with bail set at 10 percent of $30,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 23.