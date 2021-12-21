Cambria County man accused of animal neglect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Cambria County man faces charges after being accused of animal neglect.

Brandon T. Wilson, 21 of Hastings is accused of leaving four cats at his former residence in White Township and moving away. State police said they discovered the cats on Aug. 26, who had no access to food or water. One of the cats was also injured, according to the report.

State police said there were no individuals that accessed the front gate of the resident for the entire month. Wilson was charged with four misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21.