Cambria County looking for foster grandparents in schools

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third year in a row, three local women are volunteering with the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging’s Foster Grandparent Program.

Grandmas JoJo, Janet and Brett are part of a 72-member volunteer army of older adults who share their time, support and love with children in 40 schools across the county.

Having volunteers to help in the classroom is a big need for many schools. That’s why the Area Agency on Aging has sponsored the Foster Grandparent Program.

“To work one on one with students who may need a little bit of extra love and encouragement and support throughout their school day,” says Amanda Milne, Director of the Foster Grandparent Program.

Milne says having that extra person can be a huge relief for teachers.

“In a classroom of 20 students to one teacher, it’s good to have to somebody there that can mentor and just kind of be their cheerleader and encourage these students.”

Janet Wise is one of the foster grandparents. She helps with a variety of subjects and says he got involved because she likes helping others.

“A friend of mine was in a foster grandparent program and she did a lot of talking to me about it and finally convinced me to try it.”

Wise volunteers around 30 hours a week and is now in her 10th year helping in schools. She says it’s all for the kids.

“Our children are our future so I’m here to help them as much as I can to get them over the rough spots and help them be productive.”

The Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to help with the program. They are holding a special training session on Tuesday, September 17. You can find out how to get involved by visiting their website or contacting Amanda Milne at 814-536-9009.