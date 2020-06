JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Public Library resumed in-person services today.

The library has reduced hours and will limit the building to 50 visitors at a time.

After entering, all people check in with the library’s security guard and all returned items are quarantined for 72 hours.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.