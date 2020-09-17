Cambria County Library hosting virtual cooking competition

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Library in Johnstown is hosting a virtual cooking competition for folks of all ages.

The competition will be similar to that of a popular cooking show where contestants receive a list of ingredients and have to use them and household ingredients in a dish.

Some ingredients include ground beef, spicy brown mustard, apples, heavy cream and instant mashed potato flakes.

There will be three age groups including one for those under 11-years-old, 12 to 18-years-old and for those 18 and older.

Submissions must include a short video less than five minutes explaining how you incorporated each of the five ingredients, along with a photo of the final dish that will be judged by library staff.

Contestants have until September 26 at noon to submit their video for the competition.

Contact information and videos can be emailed to the library at program@cclsys.org and more information can be found on their website by clicking here.