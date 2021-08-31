Cambria County Job Fair calling all employers and job seekers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 24th Annual Cambria County Job Fair is will be held on September 28th from 12 PM to 5 PM at the F.J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.

As companies struggle to get employees, this job fair will give them access to a couple of hundred job seekers.

If you are a company that wishes to be included, registration for the job fair program ends September 10th.

There is going to be a wide variety of businesses and exhibitors at the fair including healthcare, transportation, construction, and financial services.

“We want to make sure that our employers have access to anyone that’s interested in looking for career opportunities, but our job seekers too, they dont always have the opportunity if you think about this, they will say apply online, apply on our website, send a resume here, send a resume there they never really get to meet you in person,” Jari Workforce Development Director Debi Balog said.

Potential employees will have the opportunity to fill out applications and take part in preliminary interviews.

Cambria County Career Link and Jari are working together to offer workshops leading up to the fair to give some resume help and interview tips. They will be held at the PA CareerLink of Cambria County on September 20, 22, or 24 from 1 pm – 2:30 pm.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our employers to meet potential job seekers face to face, it’s an opportunity for a job seeker to meet an employee face to face, get a contact, give them your best shot and they will see you, you’re not just going to be words on a page,” Jari Workforce Development Director Debi Balog said.

Job seekers of all ages are welcome.

Balog advises you to bring your resume and dress for success!

