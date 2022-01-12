Police in Cambria County investigating theft at Michaels craft store

Police in Cambria County need help to identify the pictured suspect accused of stealing from the Michaels craft store in Richland. (photo via Richland Township PD on Crime Watch)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing multiple items at Michaels craft store.

The pictured suspect stole multiple Cricket items and other art supplies on Nov. 13 around 2 p.m., police announced via Crime Watch Tuesday.

Photo of the Michaels theft suspect via the Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch.

The suspect is believed to be driving an orange Ford Edge SUV with a “FOX Racing” sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.