Police in Cambria County investigating theft at Michaels craft store

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing multiple items at Michaels craft store.
The pictured suspect stole multiple Cricket items and other art supplies on Nov. 13 around 2 p.m., police announced via Crime Watch Tuesday.
The suspect is believed to be driving an orange Ford Edge SUV with a “FOX Racing” sticker on the back window.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
