CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Detectives in Cambria County have charged an Ebensburg man after he allegedly assaulted and injured a lieutenant at the Cambria County Prison.

On April 19, 30-year-old inmate Shane Michael Maurer was being escorted from his housing unit for disciplinary action when he began to yell threats at a CO, according to charges filed. A lieutenant tried to intervene and place Maurer in handcuffs, though he refused to cooperate and told authorities to “suit up the CERT Team, and I will [mess] you up,” detectives noted.

The lieutenant pepper-sprayed Maurer, and Maurer allegedly lunged at him and struck him near his left eye. Detectives said the lieutenant is currently being treated for blurry vision problems.

Maurer was arraigned on felony aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges as well as simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment charges. He remains behind bars at Cambria County Prison with a bail of $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.