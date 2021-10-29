Cambria County inmate charged after assaulting another woman in prison

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman faces felony assault charges after she allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Cambria County Jail.

Melissa Garshnick, 37, an inmate, faces felony aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner charges as well as recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and simple assault, according to court documents.

On Oct. 26, Cambria County Detectives received a report from the prison that on July 15 around 11:50 a.m., an assault occurred that involved multiple inmates.

Video footage of the incident shows Garshnick assaulting another inmate, the affidavit noted. She could be seen hitting the other inmate in the head with a hard plastic serving tray while the woman was in a “defenseless position” laying on the floor. Garschnick then proceeded to kick and stop her in the ribs and stomach area.

One inmate can be seen trying to help the woman being assaulted, though she was stopped by other inmates who allowed the assault to continue.

Garschnick was arraigned on her charges Thursday.