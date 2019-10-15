Cambria County Humane Society needs your help

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Humane Society is full of cats and dogs and they need your help.

The shelter is looking for dog and cat food donations, homes for the animals and also volunteers.

Executive Director for the society, Jessica Vamos, says they like to keep their dogs and cats on a consistent diet.

“We use Purina One, any flavor for dogs. Specifically, we see a lot of pitbull mixes here at our shelter and they do suffer from sensitive skin and stomach issues so we regularly use Purina One Sensitive Systems.”

For cats and kittens, they prefer Purina Cat Chow and Purina Kitten Chow.

Vamos also says that having more volunteers around the shelter can make a world of a difference.

“On a daily basis with so many animals, it does take us longer to clean and get the animals cared for. Having an extra hand or two in the morning really helps move things along and those animals that extra attention.”