CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Vintondale man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home in the middle of the night and tried to sexually assault her.

24-year-old Dakoda Sheesley

On Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a woman woke up to find 24-year-old Dakoda Sheesley standing in her bedroom in Nanty Glo Borough, according to charges filed by state police. The woman told police he got naked and tried to sexually assault her, though she managed to fight him off.

The woman then explained that she ran downstairs and left in her vehicle. However, she said Sheesley caught up to her in his pickup truck while she was heading toward the state police station in Ebensburg.

Jackson Township police were on a routine patrol when they saw Sheesley’s truck, and they pulled him over for having an expired registration. Police noted he smelled like alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

Sheesley was taken to the state police station, and troopers reported he had injuries consistent with the woman’s attempts to defend and free herself from his control.

Sheesley was arraigned on charges that include burglary, criminal trespass, indecent assault, harassment, DUI and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $25,000 bail.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

His preliminary hearing is slated for May 23.