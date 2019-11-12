Cambria County hit and run investigation

FRANKLIN BOROUGH, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Cambria County are investigating a hit and run crash.

WTAJ has learned it happened on October 27 sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Police say the driver drove off Main street in Franklin Borough, hit a wall, and then continued to drive from the scene.

Evidence left behind shows the vehicle may have been a red Dodge Ram; the model year ranges from 1998 to 2002.

Officers say the vehicle has substantial damage to the front end and passenger side.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.